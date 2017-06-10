WATCH: Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif's 15-minute rant against Virender Sehwag
Latif played 37 Tests and 166 ODIs scoring 1381 and 1709 in his 11-year career in international cricket.
New Delhi: Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif launched a verbal tirade against Indian batting great Virender Sehwag which is likely to further sour an already strained relationship between the two countries.
Latif's rant came after Pakistan's win over South Africa, and India's defeat to Sri Lanka. In the video titled "Special response to Sehwag", the 48-year-old badmouth not only the former opener but also the Indian team.
Interestingly, Sehwag took to Twitter to celebrate India's 124-run thumping of Pakistan in a taunting tweet.
Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2017
In his reponse to Latif video, Sehwag took another jibe, and wrote, "a meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words" in his favourite social media platform.
A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words.
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 9, 2017
Latif played 37 Tests and 166 ODIs scoring 1381 and 1709 in his 11-year career in international cricket.
Both India and Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals, having won one and lost one each from their previous two matches.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
England Vs Australia
June 10 03: 00 pm IST
Edgbaston
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
June 9 03: 00 pm IST
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets with 16 balls remaining
India Vs Sri Lanka
June 8 03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|2
|1
|1
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|2