WATCH: Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif's 15-minute rant against Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif launched a verbal tirade against Indian batting great Virender Sehwag which is likely to further sour an already strained relationship between the two countries.

Latif's rant came after Pakistan's win over South Africa, and India's defeat to Sri Lanka. In the video titled "Special response to Sehwag", the 48-year-old badmouth not only the former opener but also the Indian team.

Interestingly, Sehwag took to Twitter to celebrate India's 124-run thumping of Pakistan in a taunting tweet.

Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2017

In his reponse to Latif video, Sehwag took another jibe, and wrote, "a meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words" in his favourite social media platform.

A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 9, 2017

Latif played 37 Tests and 166 ODIs scoring 1381 and 1709 in his 11-year career in international cricket.

Both India and Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals, having won one and lost one each from their previous two matches.