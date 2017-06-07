close
WATCH: In attempt to be cheeky, Pakistan's Azhar Ali hands Imran Tahir an easy catch at third man

By bagging two wickets in the same over, Morkel got his side back in the game in attempt to defend the moderate total.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 23:26
WATCH: In attempt to be cheeky, Pakistan&#039;s Azhar Ali hands Imran Tahir an easy catch at third man
Screengrab (icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: Following the footsteps of their bowlers, Pakistan opening batsmen gave their side a terrific start to the run chase of 220 against South Africa before Morne Morkel struck twice in the 8th over of the match. First dismissing Fakhar Zaman (31), Morkel got Azhar Ali caught at third man after the opening batsman attempted a cheeky upper cut. (SA vs PAK - LIVE BLOG)

By bagging two wickets in the same over, the giant South African speedster got his side back in the game in attempt to defend the moderate total.

Earlier, Hasan Ali took three wickets to help Pakistan complete a stunning turnaround in the field to restrict South Africa to 219 for eight. Their spinners did the initial damage as South Africa slumped to 61 for three before paceman Hasan, striking twice in two balls, followed up on his way to figures of three for 24 in eight overs.

South Africa were indebted to David Miller`s 75 not out after their top-order slump.
Miller received good support from Chris Morris (28) and Kagiso Rabada (26) in seventh and eight-wicket stands of 47 and 48 respectively

Pakistan vs South AfricaAzhar AliImran TahirMorne MorkelICC Champions Trophy

Live Score Card

Live
PAK 119/3 (27.0 ov)
PAK need 101 runs in 138 balls at 4.39 rpo
SA 219/8 (50.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs South Africa

June 7  06: 00 pm IST
Edgbaston
England Vs New Zealand

June 6  03:00 pm IST
England beat New Zealand by 87 runs

Australia Vs Bangladesh

June 5  06:00 pm IST
No result
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 2 0 1 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 1 1 0 2
South Africa 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 151 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets