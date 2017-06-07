WATCH: In attempt to be cheeky, Pakistan's Azhar Ali hands Imran Tahir an easy catch at third man

New Delhi: Following the footsteps of their bowlers, Pakistan opening batsmen gave their side a terrific start to the run chase of 220 against South Africa before Morne Morkel struck twice in the 8th over of the match. First dismissing Fakhar Zaman (31), Morkel got Azhar Ali caught at third man after the opening batsman attempted a cheeky upper cut. (SA vs PAK - LIVE BLOG)

By bagging two wickets in the same over, the giant South African speedster got his side back in the game in attempt to defend the moderate total.

Earlier, Hasan Ali took three wickets to help Pakistan complete a stunning turnaround in the field to restrict South Africa to 219 for eight. Their spinners did the initial damage as South Africa slumped to 61 for three before paceman Hasan, striking twice in two balls, followed up on his way to figures of three for 24 in eight overs.

South Africa were indebted to David Miller`s 75 not out after their top-order slump.

Miller received good support from Chris Morris (28) and Kagiso Rabada (26) in seventh and eight-wicket stands of 47 and 48 respectively