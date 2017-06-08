WATCH: Indian fans celebrate Shikhar Dhawan's HUNDRED against Sri Lanka in the most fitting manner

New Delhi: True to his reputation, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan played a brilliant knock against Sri Lanka in their ICC Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.

Put into bat first in their Group B match, India started well with openers Dhawan and Rohit Sharma posting yet another century stand for the first-wicket. But Rohit once again failed to reach the triple-figure score, getting out on 78 off 79 balls.

Rohit was followed by skipper Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh in a hurry, thus leaving the onus on Dhawan and mercurial Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The duo added 82 runs for the fourth-wicket in 10.4 overs, and in the process, Dhawan posted his 10th ODI hundred.

He reached the milestone with a four off the fourth ball in the 40th over, bowled by Nuwan Pradeep. And it was one moment the Indian fans were waiting to celebrate, specially after Kohli's duck earlier in the innings.

Here's Dhawan's knock:

WATCH Indian fans' reaction here:

In the Twittersphere, #Dhawan was one of the top trending topics with facts and numbers on the 31-year-old doing the rounds.

His knock, after that brilliant 68 off 65 in India's tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan, reinforced the fact that the Champions Trophy is Dhawan's favourite tournament.

In the previous edition of the tournament, which India won under Dhoni's leadership, Dhawan top-scored with 363 runs in five matches, at an average of 90.75.