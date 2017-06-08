WATCH: MS Dhoni unleashes trademark hitting against Sri Lanka in Champions Trophy Group B clash

New Delhi: Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni looked at his clinical best once again as India hammered 321 against Sri Lanka in their second ICC Champions Trophy Group B match at The Oval. (IND vs SL - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

While Shikhar Dhawan top scored with a knock of 125 runs off 128 balls, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were the ones to play the supporting roles with scores of 78 and 63, respectively.

MSD, who usually takes 15-20 deliveries to get into his groove, looked in fine touch since begining today as he started hammering Sri Lankan bowlers after the first few deliveries only.

The former Indian skipper's 63-run knock consisted of seven fours and two sixes.

India`s total was the highest of the tournament so far, surpassing the 319 for three they amassed against Pakistan.

It was a typically muscular effort from India as they pursue an 11th win from their last 14 ODI matches, and a 15th victory in their last 18 meetings with Sri Lanka.

Dhoni wrestled back the momentum for India as he got off the mark with a bludgeoned six, setting the stage for an awesome display of power hitting.

Dhawan couldn`t be held in check for long either and he blasted a boundary to reach his ton in 102 balls before smashing Pradeep for a towering six.

Dropped by Danushka Gunathilaka off Malinga, Dhawan helped Dhoni put on 82 runs in 66 balls before finally falling victim to a mistimed slog off Malinga.

Dhoni was still blazing away down the other end and he reached his 62nd ODI half century in 46 balls.

By the time Dhoni was dismissed, his team`s total was past 300 as they hit 51 runs in the last five overs to leave Sri Lanka in tatters.

(With AFP inputs)