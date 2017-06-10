WATCH: New Zealand display true spirit of cricket in defeat against Bangladesh
Although the Kiwis were staring at an embarrassing defeat, still they did not fail to acknowledge the commendable effort put in by their opposition.
New Delhi: Bangladesh scripted history as they defeated New Zealand by five wickets to keep their ICC Champions Trophy hopes alive in Cardiff on Friday.
Needing 266 to win, Bangladesh faltered early in the chase and were reduced to 33/4 in the 12th over.
But Shakib Al Hasan (114) and Mahmudullah (102 not out) combined to produce the greatest partnership in Bangladesh's ODI history.
The pair put on 224 in 219 balls as Bangladesh reached home with 16 balls to spare.
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was seen applauding for Shakib as the Bangladesh batsman fell only nine runs away from victory.
See the video here:
What a brilliant #SpiritOfCricket moment during #NZvBAN at #CT17! pic.twitter.com/aMb3n6cSEb
— ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2017
The winner would have to wait on the outcome of Saturday's clash between England and Australia to determine whether a semi-final spot had been secured.
The loser would head for home with only one point from three games.
Australia have posted a target of 278 for England and the hosts have lost 3 wickets for 58 runs at the end of 10 overs.
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
England Vs Australia
June 10 03: 00 pm IST
Edgbaston
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
June 9 03: 00 pm IST
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets with 16 balls remaining
India Vs Sri Lanka
June 8 03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|2
|1
|1
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|2