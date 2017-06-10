WATCH: New Zealand display true spirit of cricket in defeat against Bangladesh

New Delhi: Bangladesh scripted history as they defeated New Zealand by five wickets to keep their ICC Champions Trophy hopes alive in Cardiff on Friday.

Needing 266 to win, Bangladesh faltered early in the chase and were reduced to 33/4 in the 12th over.

But Shakib Al Hasan (114) and Mahmudullah (102 not out) combined to produce the greatest partnership in Bangladesh's ODI history.

The pair put on 224 in 219 balls as Bangladesh reached home with 16 balls to spare.

Although the Kiwis were staring at an embarrassing defeat, still they did not fail to acknowledge the commendable effort put in by their opposition.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was seen applauding for Shakib as the Bangladesh batsman fell only nine runs away from victory.

See the video here:

The winner would have to wait on the outcome of Saturday's clash between England and Australia to determine whether a semi-final spot had been secured.

The loser would head for home with only one point from three games.

Australia have posted a target of 278 for England and the hosts have lost 3 wickets for 58 runs at the end of 10 overs.