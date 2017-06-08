WATCH: One rare sight! Virat Kohli gets a DUCK for the first time in 46 innings

New Delhi: A rare sight in ODI cricket witnessed on Thursday when Indian captain, Virat Kohli got dismissed for a duck against Sri Lanka in their ICC Champions Trophy match at The Oval, London.

Regarded as one of the modern batting greats, Kohli's ODI form is rivaled only by a few. But today, the 28-year-old failed as he was undone by a Nuwan Pradeep beauty.

In the 26th over, the Sri Lankan pacer produced a bouncer for the fifth ball, with just a hint of movement. It forced the Indian captain to play, and the result was a caught behind for wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Here's the video:

Last time Kohli got out without scoring in an ODI match was against England in August 2014 at Cardiff.

Today's duck was Kohli's 11th in ODIs, and first in 46 innings.

Earlier in the day, Lanka won the toss and put into bat. India started well with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma stitching a 138-run first-wicket stand. But Lankans pulled things back for a while, removing Rohit, Kohli and Yuvraj Singh in quick time.

Then, Dhawan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni changed the course of the narrative with some lusty hittings. At the time of filing the report, India were cruising along, having already scored 243/3 in 42 overs.