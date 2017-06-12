WATCH: Sania Mirza hails Shoaib Malik's commitment for Pakistan as he plays 250th ODI against Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Shoaib Malik, who is playing his 250th ODI against Sri Lanka, will have a huge role to play in order to take his team into the semis of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

While the entire Pakistan cricket fraternity is hoping for him to play a good knock in the match against Lanka, his wife Sania Mirza hailed his commitment for the Pakistani team and said she is very proud of his achievements.

"I think it shows his commitment to Pakistan and to cricket and I have always known him as someone full of passion for playing and for representing his country. It's a very proud moment for his mother, for his siblings, for myself. Very proud of everything that he has achieved and I wish him all the best for tomorrow," the tennis ace said.

Watch the complete video here:

When asked whether she was following the matches in ICC Champions Trophy, Sania, who was playing in French Open 2017, said that she did watch a couple of matches and was looking forward to the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"It's been great. I haven't watched that many matches. I watched some in the last few days. I was myself playing in Paris and there wasn't much cricket there. I love cricket. I love watching it. I think I watched the last live match when Pakistan beat South Africa and I will watch tomorrow, hopefully. But I did watch couple of India matches as well and ya, may the best team win," Sania added.