WATCH: Smiling assassin MS Dhoni hits Trent Boult for an unbelievable six in CT2017 warm-up match

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his sixes are one of the best things to have ever happened in cricket. The legend was at it again on Sunday, when India play New Zealand in their first warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in London.

Chasing 190, India needed Dhoni's service with the bat after losing the wickets of openers Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik.

Then, in the 25th over, the former India captain showed why he is hailed as one the fiercest hitters of cricket ball.

Trent Boult banged a short delivery, wide outside off in the hope to intimidate Dhoni. But an an airborne Dhoni hit the ball over cover, and it went flat and furious.

Colin de Grandhomme, sweeping the boundary, could have done a better job, but he spilled the ball over the boundary rope for a six.

Afterwards, a smiling Dhoni approached his captain Virat Kohli to celebrate the six, even as Kiwi fielders were left bemused.

Here's the video:

India won the match by 45 runs via D/L method after rain stopped the play at Kennington Oval.

At the time of rain stoppage, India were 129/3 from 26 overs with Kohli and Dhoni unbeaten on 52 and 17 respectively.

India will play Bangladesh in their second warm-up on Tuesday at the same venue before the start of title defence with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4.