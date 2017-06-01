WATCH: Tamim Iqbal, Ben Stokes involved in on-pitch altercation during England vs Bangladesh match in CT2017

New Delhi: Tamim Iqbal scored a brilliant 128 againse England as Bangladesh posted a challenging total of 305/6 in the opening Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Kennington Oval.

Iqbal, who scored his 9th career ton, had a little on-pitch altercation with England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

As Stokes seemed to have approached Iqbal to unsettle him, the Bangladeshi handles the situation well by asking his counterpart to continue bowling.

Here's the videos of the incident:-

Iqbal thrashed the England bowlers all around the park. He along with skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (79) added 166 runs in 25.1 overs to hand a crucial advantage to the visitors.

Bangladesh did not waste a good start and their top and middle-order batsmen contributed well for the cause. But after four wickets, it seemed like Bangladesh had lost their momentum, but middle-order batsman Sabbir Rahman`s crucial 24 runs in 13 balls helped the visitors to get past the 300-run mark.

Put in to bat, both openers Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar (28) started the innings on a steady note as they forged a 56-run partner.