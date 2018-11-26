हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC

ICC confirms bid for T20 Women's Cricket in 2022 Commonwealth Games

ICC confirms bid for T20 Women&#039;s Cricket in 2022 Commonwealth Games
Image Credits: Twitter/@WorldT20

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed a bid for the inclusion of T20 women’s cricket into the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham in 2022. 

Cricket has been a part of the games only once back in 1998 with the sole involvement of male cricketers, where South Africa emerged victorious.

ICC CEO David Richardson decribed the relationship between the Commonwealth and Cricket as almost perfectly aligned.

“Cricket and the Commonwealth are inextricably linked and almost perfectly aligned with 910 million of cricket’s one billion plus adult fans from Commonwealth countries," said Richardson.  

"Creating a new partnership between women’s cricket and the Commonwealth Games demonstrates the commitment both organisations have to growing women’s sport and delivering greater equality, fairness and opportunity in sport across the Commonwealth," he added. 

When quizzed about the decision to select the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as the launchpad, Richardson described Birmingham "as the perfect place to launch this partnership as the city shares cricket’s rich and diverse culture and heritage."

“Birmingham is the perfect place to launch this partnership as the city shares cricket’s rich and diverse culture and heritage. 23 per cent of the city’s residents have links to cricket playing nations outside the UK, the deep connection between cricket and Birmingham will bring people together and inspire future generations of players and fans of women’s cricket," stated Richardson.  

"If cricket were to be staged in these Games, we know every team competing would be guaranteed ‘home’ support. There’s a ready-made audience and ready-made infrastructure in the local vicinity," he further added. 

Australia defeated England by eight wickets in the finals of the ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018. 

