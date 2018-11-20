ICC dismisses PCB's compensation claim against BCCI over bilateral series

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday dismissed a claim for compensation filed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over bilateral series between the two national teams.

The PCB had demanded a compensation of Rs 447 crore from the BCCI over the latter allegedly not following an agreement concerning bilateral series between the two teams.

The hearing lasted three days and the Dispute Panel of the ICC eventually decided to dismiss the claim filed by PCB.

Pakistan’s cricket body had previously alleged that the agreement signed in April 2014 for organising bilateral tournaments was not adhered to by the BCCI. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed promised six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023 and had the ability to emerge as an extremely rewarding option financially for the PCB.

PCB's complaint had been dismissed by a BCCI official earlier."Look, the PCB has been fighting this case based on a one-page letter signed by erstwhile secretary Sanjay Patel which stated that we are ready to play six bilateral series in an eight-year cycle. Now there were a few terms and conditions applicable for the series to become a reality,” the senior official had said. "That letter had a specific condition that BCCI will play bilateral series against Pakistan only if the PCB votes for the revenue sharing model and ‘Big Three’ Concept at the ICC Board meeting. However, the PCB voted against the plan which means they voted against India. So, our agreement was based on Pakistan’s acceptance and it fell through. So where’s the question of compensation."