Rahul Dravid

ICC inducts legendary Rahul Dravid in the ICC Hall of Fame

Dravid becomes the fifth Indian cricketer to enter the ICC Hall of Fame after Bishan Bedi (2009), Sunil Gavaskar (2009), Kapil Dev (2010) and Anil Kumble (2015).

Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

DublinFormer Indian Cricketer, Rahul Dravid was inducted into the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Hall of fame on Monday. The fourth highest run scorer in Test cricket, Dravid became the fifth Indian Cricketer to enter the ICC Hall of Fame. 

ICC took to Twitter to make the announcement with a glimpse from few of his matches. 

Praised as 'The Wall' of Indian cricket, Dravid was one of the finest Test cricketers in the world. He continues to serve Indian cricket as a Coach for India’s Under-19 team and has been instrumental in nurturing young talents on the big stage. Dravid was also associated with the Delhi based franchise as a mentor, in the IPL but decided to part ways, after being accused of conflict interest. 

ICC mentioned Dravid as "a classical batsman with an outstanding defence. 'The Wall' is one of India's greatest-ever Test batsmen and among the all-time greats at No. 3 in Test cricket."

A nightmare for the bowlers, Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs, scoring 13,288 and 10,889 runs respectively, and went on to earn praises from his teammates and opponents alike. 

In the video posted by ICC on Twitter, Rahul said, It was an honor for him to be inducted among the people he had looked up to in his journey as a cricketer. He later thanked his family, coach, colleagues and friends for all the support he received throughout his career.

ICC also took to Twitter to post a Q&A session with Dravid to reminisce on his magnificent career. 

ICC had earlier tweeted about the announcement of induction for ICC Wall of Fame for three players, out of which Dravid is the first one. 

Dravid scored a remarkable 95 in his Test debut against England at the famous Lord’s cricket ground in 1996. He played his last Test match against Australia at Adelaide in 2012. After two months Dravid announced his retirement from International Cricket with an impressive average of 52.31 in Test cricket. Due to his coaching commitments with India A, Dravid was unavailable to receive the honor and thus sent a brief message through a video.

