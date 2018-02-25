ICC rankings: Rashid Khan takes top T20I spot; Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan on the up too

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan continues to make waves in international cricket. Adding a new feather to his cap on Sunday, the 19-year-old became the number one ICC T20I bowler in the world.

Only last week he had become the joint number one ODI bowler in the world.

"Rashid, who last week became the youngest male cricketer to be top-ranked in the ICC rankings when he rose up to joint-first in ODIs, has moved up after taking five wickets in the two-match series [against Zimbabwe) in Sharjah to complete the double," the ICC said in a release.

New Zealand batsman Colin Munro, only batsman to score three T20I centuries to date, and Aussie Glenn Maxwell, meanwhile, took the top spot in the rankings for batsmen and allrounders respectively following the conclusion of the T20I tri-series involving hosts New Zealand, Australia and England.

"Left-handed Munro has gained three slots after scoring 176 runs in the Trans-Transman series, which came with the help of two fifties and at a strike-rate of almost 210. Maxwell regained the top slot for all-rounders scoring 233 runs and grabbing three wickets in the tournament," the release added.

Another New Zealand batsman, Martin Guptill broke into the top-10 with a six-place jump to fifth. England batsman David Malan, meanwhile, rose 127 places to a career-best 22nd.

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan, an important part of India's T20I series win over South Africa on Saturday, also achieved a career-best ranking after going up 14 places to 28th. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Player of the Series in India's 2-1 T20I win, also went up 20 places to 12th.

India gained one point from their T20I triumph and continued to be third in the rankings for T20I teams, behind Australia and Pakistan.