ICC rates Perth pitch as 'average'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the pitch for the second Test between India and Australia at Perth as "average", which is the lowest pass mark provided by the world's cricket governing body when they rate the pitch and outfield of Test grounds.

Australia had pulled off a stunning 146-run win in the second Test to level the four-match series but the rating by ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle could be related to the uneven bounce that resulted in a couple of nasty blows, according to a Cricket Australia (CA) statement.

The ICC introduced a disciplinary system at the start of the year in a bid to improve the standard of pitches around the world and can provide five ratings -- very good, good, average, below average and poor -- when rating Test venues.

Australia`s ODI skipper Aaron Finch retired hurt after his right glove was struck by a Mohammed Shami delivery. He was cleared of any serious damage and returned to the crease the following day.

Even the Indian tailenders seemed uncomfortable dealing with the short-pitched deliveries on the WACA pitch.

India and Australia are now scheduled to play third Test, beginning Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

