ICC Test Rankings: England pip Australia to third, India continue march on top

New Delhi: Courtesy to their impressive 177-run victory over South Africa at Old Trafford, England cricket team leapfrogged Australia to the third spot in the latest ICC Test rankings, raising the stakes for the Ashes tour later this year.

As per the latest release by the International Cricket Council, with the upturn in the form set to send a warning to Australia, who will host the Ashes later this year in a bid to regain the urn.

South Africa, needing 380 to win, were bowled out for 202 on the fourth day with Man of the Series Moeen taking 5 wickets for 69 runs and James Anderson claiming 3 for 16.

The only real resistance came from Hashim Amla (83) and skipper Faf du Plessis (61), who put on a 123-run fourth-wicket partnership.

But three quick wickets from Moeen put an end to any thoughts of a miracle and ensured England their first home series win over South Africa since 1998.

Moeen, who scored an unbeaten 75 in England`s second innings, became the first player to score 250 runs and take 25 wickets in a four-match test series.

The result has also led to the Proteas losing seven points, but that didn't hurt their standings as they still remain in second place.

Here are the complete standings:

Rank Team Points

1 India 123

2 South Africa 110

3 England 105

4 Australia 100

5 New Zealand 97

6 Pakistan 93

7 Sri Lanka 91

8 West Indies 75

9 Bangladesh 69

10 Zimbabwe 00

India, who lead the three-Test series against Sri Lanka 2-0, remain comfortably placed at the top irrespective of the result of the last match.

Currently, with 123 points, India will finish the series at 122 points if it loses the Pallekele Test starting on Saturday but w will go up to 125 points if it wins the series 3-0, which looks the most likely case