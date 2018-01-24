ICC U-19 World Cup: Ali Zaryab guides Pakistan into the semifinals

Dubai: Pakistan registered a three-wicket victory over South Africa to secure their spot in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup semifinals, here in Christchurch on Wednesday.

With the help of left-handed batsman Ali Zaryab's 74 not out, two-time champions Pakistan reached their target of 190 in 47.5 overs after the pace-duo of Musa and Shaheen had shared five scalps to help restrict South Africa to 189/9.

Zaryab was well accompanied by Saad to add 65 crucial runs for the sixth wicket, which proved to be decisive in a low-scoring affair.

This was Zaryab's third half-century in the tournament and second successive 'Player-of-the-Match' award after his 59 runs against Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan fast bowlers Musa and Shaheen justified Hassan's decision to bowl first as they made deep inroads into a strong South Africa's batting line-up.

Shaheen struck as soon as he was introduced into the attack in the sixth over as he removed openers Matthew Breetzke (12) and Jiveshan Pillay (14).

With the two wickets, Shaheen's tally in the tournament has reached 11, the joint-highest along with Canada's Faisal Jamkhandi.

Musa chipped in with the wickets of captain Raynard van Tonder (4) and Hermann Rolfes (5) as South Africa were left reeling at 43/4 in the 15th over.

He also dismissed a well-set Makwetu to further reduce South Africa's chances of a fightback.

The victory over the 2014 champions means Pakistan will now play the winners of Friday's quarter-final between India and Bangladesh in the second semi-final in Christchurch on January 30.