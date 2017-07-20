close
ICC Women’s World Cup: What happens if Australia-India semi-final match is washed out?

Hosts and three-time champions England have already entered the final after defeating South Africa by two wickets in the last over in the first semi-final at Bristol.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 16:47
ICC Women’s World Cup: What happens if Australia-India semi-final match is washed out?
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

New Delhi: Mithali Raj & Co go head-to-head with six-time world champions Australia in the second semi-final of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup on Thursday at Derby, England. But the start of the match has been delayed by persistent rain. What if today's match is washed-out, that's the question everyone is asking right now.

Here are three scenarios, explained:

1. If today's match is indeed washed-out, then there is a reserved day, tomorrow.

2. If the match fails to happen tomorrow too, then the Southern Stars would go through by virtue of having won more matches in the Group stage. Aussies have six wins, against India's five.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup, 2nd semi-final LIVE — India vs Australia

3. For a delay start, 4.38pm (local time; 10:00pm IST) is the cut-off for the start of a 20-20 game.

India are looking for a second final appearance. They lost to Australia in 2005 final.

