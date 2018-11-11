हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India hammer Pakistan by 7 wickets

Legendary Indian batswoman Mithali Raj, who was promoted at the top of the order alongside Smriti Mandhana stitched a fine opening partnership of 73 runs within the first 10 overs. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Indian women recorded a comprehensive 7-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan in their second clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The bowling attack delivered an efficient performance, following skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to field first.

Pakistan were restricted to a total of just 133/7, following tidy bowling spells by the Indian spin duo- Dayalan Hemalatha and Poonam Yadav, who picked two wickets apiece. 

They were further backed by an excellent performance by the fielders, who were inch-perfect with their throws and capitalised on any opportunities handed by their opponents.   

Despite losing Mandhana and Rodrigues at the other end, she managed to keep the chase on track with a fine 56 off 47 deliveries comprising of seven boundaries. 

India managed to chase down the target with an over to spare with a confident performance against Pakistan auguring well for the upcoming clashes.

India is placed in Group B which also has New Zealand, Australia and Ireland - apart from Pakistan.  

ICC Women's T20 World CupWorld T20Mithali Raj

