ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Final, England vs India: It is important to embrace the occasion, advises MS Dhoni

New Delhi: It is just moments away for the India's historic final at the home of cricket, Lord's where Mithali Raj-led side will take on the three-time champion England. And here is a few words of advice form the former Indian men's team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dhoni, who was in Chennai for the promotional program of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) hopes that at the end of the evening, it is the Women in Blue who emerge victorious. "I am superstitious about a few words, so I won’t use them. The women’s team has done exceedingly well throughout the World Cup. What’s important is to embrace the occasion. Don’t focus on the result… not to think what if we win or what if we don’t win? What’s important is that as a team you’ll have done very well… all of you have contributed."

“That one extraordinary performance will give you the World Cup. It can be a brilliant catch, it can be a good run out, it can be one good innings or a bowling spell. So that’s what it boils down to. Keep it simple and enjoy the occasion.”

He concluded by saying that playing a World Cup final is an achievement in itself and that the players must enjoy the game. "World Cup final is something that doesn’t happen very often. It’s a sport and it is meant to be enjoyed. Of course, we all are backing you’ll win. Let’s make it a historic day for all of us," he said.

Dhoni himself has won the cricket World Cup for India back in 2011. Not only so, under him the Men in Blue had clinched the 2007 World T20 Cup and the the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.