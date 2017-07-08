ICC Women's World Cup 2017, India vs South Africa: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue, Squads

New Delhi: The formidable Indian eves seek to extend their winning streak to five-in-a-row when they take on South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup at Leicester, today. A win today would assure them of a spot in the semi-final round of the tournament.

Mithali Raj-led side is on a juggernaut after defeating host nation England in their opener and continuing with their cricketing prowess defeating West Indies, Pakistan and then Sri Lanka. However, they still stand second to Australia on the points table.

Left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana remains the top scorer for the side with 206 runs at 68.66, despite failures in the last two matches. On the other hand, skipper Mithali Raj is on the cusp of being the leading scorer in women's ODI history. She stands just 34 runs short of England's Charlotte Edwards and 41 runs short of becoming the first women to cross 6000-run mark.

Spinners continue to be the strength of India's bowling line-up with the trio of Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav having picked up 19 wickets in total.

South Africa on the other hand, stands fifth on the table with just two victories from the four games they have played so far. However, skipper Dane van Niekerk reckons that her side can emulate the same bowling performance that had stunned the Windies at the same venue.

The last time the two teams had met was in the final of the Quadrangular series, back in May, where the Indians had emerged victorious.

Squads-

South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (captain), Trisha Chetty. Moseline Daniels, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt, Odine Kirsten

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Poonam, Nuzhat Parween, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma.

Here's everything you need to know about the opening encounter between India and South Africa:-

When is the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa?

The ICC Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa is on Saturday, July 9.

At what time will the live coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa start?

The live coverage of ICC Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa will start at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa match be played?

The ICC Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa match will be played at Leicester.

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa?

Star Sports network will do a live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa?

One can watch the live streaming on Hotstar. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow zeenews.india.com/cricket.