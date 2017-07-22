ICC Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur injury sets off alarm bells on the eve of India's final against England

New Delhi: Uncertainty prevailed in the Indian camp on the eve of 2017 ICC Women's World Cup final match against hosts England after Harmanpreet Kaur reportedly picked up an injury during the nets on Saturday.

Harmanpreet's presence will be crucial for India as she is riding on a hot run of form. She mauled defending champions Australia in the semi-final with an epic knock of 171 runs off 115 balls. Before that she played a crucial knock of 60 runs in the must-win group game against New Zealand.

The news of her injury was shared by Espncricinfo journalists Melinda Farrell. “Injury worry for India. Harmanpreet Kaur hurt her right shoulder batting in the nets. Said she was fine but looked v uncomfortable. #WWC17,” she tweeted.

Injury worry for India. Harmanpreet Kaur hurt her right shoulder batting in the nets. Said she was fine but looked v uncomfortable. #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/irxAQXJRZz — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 22, 2017

But, Mithali is confident that Kaur will be fit to play tomorrow.

Mithali Raj says she believes Kaur will be fit to play tomorrow and the icing is precautionary to deal with niggles. #WWC17 — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 22, 2017

By playing a fearless brand of cricket, Mithali Raj & co have given themselves a chance to win India's first ever World Cup title in women's cricket.

They will take on England in Sunday's final at the Lord's. India had previously beaten the home side in a group game on the opening day of the tournament.