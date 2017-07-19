close
ICC Women's World Cup: India vs Australia – Mithali Raj & Co have a mountain to climb against six-time champions in semi-final

While the Aussies have won the coveted tournament on six occasions, Women in Blue are yet to reach their maiden World Cup final.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 10:31
ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: India vs Australia – Mithali Raj &amp; Co have a mountain to climb against six-time champions in semi-final

London: Indian women's cricket team take on six-time champions Australia in the second semi-final of ICC Women's World Cup on Thursday. Having won five out of their seven matches, Mithali Raj's team has a mountain to climb against their next opponents.

The Woman in Blue got off to a sensational start in the tournament, winning four matches in a row, including a 35-run win against hosts England in their opening game. Indian team's four-match winning streak was brought to an end by South Africa, who defeated them by 115 runs. The Aussies added to India's woes by crushing them by eight wickets in their next game. In a must-win game against New Zealand, Indian eves bounced back to register a massive 186-run win.

On the other hand, Australia have once again been a force to reckon with in the tournament, where they have lost just one out of seven matches. Australia defeated South Africa by 59 runs in their previous game, without their skipper Meg Lanning, who was ruled out of the team's last group-stage fixture against South Africa due to a shoulder injury. Lanning, the tournament's second highest scorer so far, had also missed the match against Pakistan on July 5 owing to the same injury. It remains to be seen whether she is fit enough to play the crucial semi-final against India.

Not to forget, the Aussies have won the coveted tournament on six occasions while Women in Blue are yet to reach their maiden World Cup final. In 42 matches so far, India Women have defeated Australian Women only in eight matches, while losing 34.

The winner of the second semifinal will face hosts England, who defeated South Africa to advance into final. The summit clash will be played at Lord’s on July 23.

India vs AustraliaICC Women's World CupMithali Rajcricket news

