ICC Women's World Cup: There is no stopping Mithali Raj, Indian skipper hits hundred against New Zealand in must win match

New Delhi: Mercurial Mithali Raj on Saturday hit her first hundred of the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India's must-win final Group game against New Zealand at Derby.

White Ferns captain Suzie Bates won the toss and Invited India bat first. India lost both the openers early, inside the eight overs, but the coming together of skipper Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur changed the course of the innings. The duo put up a 132-run third-wicket stand, before Harmanpreet got out for 60 (90b) in the 36th over.

Raj, who became the first ever woman player to reach the 6000-run mark in ODIs earlier this week, went onto complete the century, her sixth overall in the fifty-overs' format, with a double off the fifth ball of the 48th over.

In the process, the 34-year-old also became the first ever player to register 50th score in the fifties in Women's ODI history. In fact, when she reached her half-century, she also became the player to hit most 50+ scores in a calendar year.

She now has 10, one more than Aussie Ellyse Perry (9 in 2016), New Zealand's Debbie Hockley (8 in 1997).

Raj finally departed after making 109 off 123 balls as India scored 265/7 thanks to Veda Krishnamurthy's onslaught. The 24-year-old hit seven fours and two sixes in her 45-ball knock for 70 runs.

India need a point from the match to make the semi-finals. England, Australia and South Africa have already booked their respective last-four places.