ICC's Test Team of the year: Alastair Cook to lead, no place for Virat Kohli despite three double tons
New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced its Test and ODI Teams of the Year. In a suprise move, a panel comprising former Test stalwarts Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara decided to leave out Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli from the 12-man squad.
The players were selected based on players’ performances in the period from 14 September 2015 to 20 September 2016.
While Alastair Cook was appointed as the skipper of the team, Kohli, who remained unbeaten in Tests in 2016, failed to find a place in the team. India's premier off-spinner, R Ashwin, was the lone Indian in the squad.
The squad includes four Englishmen, three Australians, and a player each from New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and South Africa.
This is the third time Cook has been appointed captain of the Test side, while it the eighth time in nine years that Dale Steyn has been selected. Joe Root, David Warner and Kane Williamson have been chosen for the third successive year.
ICC Test Team of the Year 2016 (in batting order) is:
1. David Warner (Australia)
2. Alastair Cook (England) (captain)
3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
4. Joe Root (England)
5. Adam Voges (Australia)
6. Jonny Bairstow (England) (wicketkeeper)
7. Ben Stokes (England)
8. R. Ashwin (India)
9. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)
10. Mitchell Starc (Australia)
11. Dale Steyn (South Africa)
12. Steve Smith (Australia)
