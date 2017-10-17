I'll keep fighting, tweets S Sreesanth after Kerala HC restores BCCI's life ban

New Delhi: In a major setback for former Team India pacer S Sreesanth, the Kerala High Court restored the lifetime ban on the pacer imposed by the BCCI.

The previous judgement of the high court had come as a relief for the pacer when his life ban was revoked.

BCCI had questioned Kerala High Court’s previous judgement which came as a relief to the seamer in an attempt at playing cricket after a long time out.

He had been charged for match-fixing during the seventh edition of the IPL but was cleared by Delhi Police and then the court.

However, BCCI continued to stick to its stand.

A disappointed Sreesanth took to his Twitter account to say he will "keep fighting" to get the ban lifted.

The cricketer replied to the verdict on Twitter, calling it the worst decision ever and also questioning the inclusion of Chennai Superkings and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

"This is the worst decision ever..special rule for me?what about real culprits?What about chennai super kings ? And what about Rajasthan ?," he wrote, questioning BCCI.

In another tweet, he said, "Anyway all I have is my family and lots of dear ones who still believes in me..I will keep fighting and make sure I don't give up.."

Sreesanth, along with his Rajasthan Royals (RR) team-mates Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan were banned for life in 2013 for their alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Several controversies have hit IPL. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were suspended for two years for corruption. They will return to IPL fold next year.