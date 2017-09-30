close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 15:00
In Nagpur, it is all about the numero uno spot in ODI rankings for India

New Delhi: India and Australia will battle in the fifth ODI of the series in Nagpur on Sunday. It is the final match of the series and there is extra motivation for India to win the match as a win will once again take them to the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

India had risen to number one after winning the third ODI of the series but then slipped to number two after losing the fourth match.

One suspects that this cat and mouse game will continue as currently South Africa, who are the number one team in the rankings, are soon slated to play three ODI games against Bangladesh.

And even if India get to number one after winning in Nagpur, South Africa will have their chance to reclaim the numero uno spot.

India have been dominant in the series against Australia and will go in as favourites in the final match. But Australia have shown that they can match India toe to toe if they are playing at their best. So one cannot count them out.

The toss will play a big part in the fifth ODI and the team that bats first may have the advantage.

