Caught then run-out: Hardik Pandya dismissal triggers confusion during India-Australia 2nd ODI

Despite the lucky survival, Pandya walked back adding just one more run to his name. Richardson had avenged his thrist as another full toss delivery...a slower one though, was found by David Warner at long-off. 

By Aratrick Mondal | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 19:13
Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: There seemed to be quite a big confusion going on at the Eden Gardens when Hardik Pandya mistimed his shot to strike a waist-high full toss delivery from Kane Richardson and thereby found Steve Smith at covers, during the second one-day international match between India and Australia in Kolkata. The Aussie skipper, without any delay called out for the bowler and threw it immediately to click off the bails at the runner's end. Pandya didn't complete his run and the visitors appealed for his dismissal. But umpire Anil Chaudhary denied.

So what exactly did happen?

It was the 48th over of India's innings. Kane Richardson was into the attack for his ninth over. Fourth delivery, full toss ball placed a little outside the off stump as Pandya looking for a biggy, mistimed his shot. The ball soared high over covers after being kissing the top edge of the bat. Steve Smith backtracked and with ample ease took the catch.

But realising the hieght of the delivery, he immediately called for the pacer as he noticed that Pandya was already on his way back to the pavilion without even completing the run. Richardson collected the ball, clicked off the bails and the Aussies cried an appeal to umpire Anil Chaudhary . But a denial from the umpire creates absolute chaos amongst the Australians who kept on convincing Chaudhary amid pouring rain in Kolkata.

The third umpire checked and rechecked and the verdict was a 'No ball'. Rain intervened and the spectators remained in dobt about Pandya's fate. Just a moments shower and the all-rounder walked in to bat again.

But how? Well, Law 27.7 of the ICC handbook states that – An umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batsman not having been given out, has left his wicket under a misapprehension that he is out. The umpire intervening shall call and signal dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batsman.

Despite the lucky survival, Pandya walked back adding just one more run to his name. Richardson had avenged his thrist as another full toss delivery...a slower one though, was found by David Warner at long-off. He departed for just 20 runs. And for India, they bundled out for 252 runs.  

India vs AustraliaInd Vs AusHardik PandyaHardik Pandya outKane RichardsonSteve SmithEden Gardenscricket news

