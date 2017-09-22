Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: Wrist spinners in focus as curator promises batting paradise in Indore

New Delhi: After two successive defeats in the ongoing ODI series against India, Team Australia now head to Indore with the hope to pull one back, but it seems luck is not on their side, or to be precise...the pitch. Holkar Stadium pitch curator Samandar Singh Chauhan said that spin twin Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal could once again play their ploy against the struggling visitors as the track favours wrist spin action.

Wrist spin has been the biggest fear for the touring Australian side. They had been exposed to its deception in the Dharamsala decider during the Border-Gavaskar series, earlier this year. Prior to the start of the series, Steve Smith had talked about Kuldeep Yadav, wrist spin action and how the team was all gearing up with ample focus on facing such deliveries. Yet it remained a mystery to the tourists as Chahal and Kuldeep played their ploy to scalp a total of 10 wickets in the series. And now geading in for the third ODI match, slated to be played at Holkar Stadium, Indore, Steve Smith and his men have a big reason to worry – pitch curator Chauhan said that although the pitch can bring about bigger totals, it will mostly favour the wrist spinners.

"We have used black cotton soil, brought from different parts of Madhya Pradesh. In this weather, it won't crumble and it won't be very dry. It has capacity to hold water but it will be good for the wrist spinners," Chauhan said.

However, he does assure of a good and a big total, something that Chennai and Kolkata failed to witness. It was the stadium where former Indian opener had struck a career-best 219 in ODIs against Windies in 2011. India skipper Virat Kohli too had notched up a double century, but in Tests when India had taken on New Zealand in 2016.

"We had used this pitch for a two-day match between the players of our Ranji players. Ninety overs were bowled on both days on September 7 & 8 and good runs were scored. It should be a high scoring game," Chauhan added.

But another big concern would be rain. Heavy spell of showers had affected the Chennai ODI and was a big concern ahead of the Kolkata match too. And now for Indore? Yes again. Indore has been experincing heavy rain over the last few days, although Friday was a bit of an exception. But two days would once again witness heavy downpour.

"We are equipped with three super soppers, 12 sump well -- each having 60-feet deep boring ? and 48 100-feet borewells to make the ground ready," said Chauhan.

The stadium officials also reckon that if it turns out to be a sunny day on Sunday, then batting first would be a rightful chice for the skipper winning the toss.