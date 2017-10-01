IND vs AUS: Veteran Ashish Nehra makes shock return to T20 squad; Rishabh Pant ignored again

New Delhi: After a comprehensive seven-wicket win in Nagpur over Australia which witnessed Team India bag the series 4-1, they will now gear up for the three-match T20I series which will kick off next week in Ranchi. And BCCI has announced the 15-member squad for the series.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who wasn't part of the ODI series due to his wife's ill health, has been announced as part of the squad that will take on Australia st JSCA Stadium, on Saturday. But probably the most surprising of all would be the return of Ashish Nehra. The 38-year-old was part of the Indian squad when England faced India for a T20I match in Bengaluru. Since then, he has been struggling to get back to the team after missing out on the Champions Trophy campaign and then Windies, Sri Lanka and finally Australia ODI series.

Youngster Rishabh Pant has once again been denied a spot in the limited-overs squad with Dinesh Karthik given a go-to signal alongside primary choice Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The spin attack resides completely on new spin-twin Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal with Axar Patel. Ergo, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin once again miss out on an opportunity to feature in the shortest format of the game. And pace attack will resolve around Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah

TEAM: Kohli (Captain), Rohit (VC), Shikhar, Rahul, Pandey, Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MSD(wk), Hardik, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Nehra, Axar.