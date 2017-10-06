IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's wicket will be huge for Australia in the whole series, says Tim Paine

Ranchi: There was a time not in the distant past when Tim Paine was looking to call time on his cricketing career but a contract with Tasmania state side and selection in the Australian T20 squad change things for him.

"It's a turnaround. I was looking to probably retire and accept a job with Kookaburra company. Then I had the opportunity to stay with Tasmania for another couple of years. Then I got picked to play in the T20Is in Sri Lanka and another opportunity here. It's turned around pretty quickly and I am grateful for that," Paine said at the pre-match media conference.

Paine, who has featured in four Tests and 26 ODIs for Australia, said he has no regrets despite not being picked earlier.

"It would not be easy to do that. I have been lucky to have played some Tests for Australia. For me, to sit back and be bitter about what happened would be pretty silly, even before getting back into the T20Is," said Paine.

He may not have had a great international career but he is happy with he has achieved.

"I am really proud of what I have achieved in cricket. I don't look at what might have been. I am happy with what's happened so far and hopeful that it will continue for another few years."

At 32, Paine does not want to look too far ahead, when asked about if he has any target in mind.

"First and foremost, it's to do well tomorrow night. I know it's a bit of a cliche but someone my age and my position, it would be foolish to look too far ahead," said Paine.

"I just have to keep reminding myself to do well in a new series, and then when I head home to Australia I hope to start the Shield season and the JLT Cup really well. Not looking too far ahead."

On tomorrow game, Paine said that rival skipper Virat Kohli will be the most important player in the opposition line-up.

"Obviously, he is a really good player. Not many teams had much success against him. He will be a huge wicket tomorrow night and in the whole series," Paine said.

"We had a brief chat about him in the team meeting last night. I don't want to get into the details. We certainly have got a couple of plans, we will see how it goes."

Australia will have to do something special to stop India who are fresh from a dominating 4-1 series win in the ODIs.

"India are playing some really good cricket. They are high on confidence. We are going to come out firing tomorrow night," he said.