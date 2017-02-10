IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli's record-breaking double century - Here's how Twitter reacted!

New Delhi: India continued their dominance over Bangladesh on Day 2, with skipper Virat Kohli leading from the front. The second day's play saw Kohli yet again proving everyone why he's the best batsman around.

Kohli, scoring fourth double-hundred of his career, made 204 runs off 246 balls with 24 fours. The achievement also helped him go past cricketing greats like Sir Don Bradman, and Rahul Dravid and become the first player ever to score score 4 200s in consecutive series. (IND vs BAN - LIVE Blog | Scorecard)

On the other side, Bangladesh had no answer to Kohli's brilliance, and to be honest no country yet has any answer for this great batsman, especially in sub-continent conditions. The visitors seemed helpless in front of his class and technique, using which he continued punishing the bowlers.

Here's how twitter reacted to King- Kohli's fourth double century:-

4th double hundred in the the last 4 series ! Incredible, raising the bar to the next level everytime he goes to bat captain @imVkohli — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 10, 2017

Another tick on the job list for @imVkohli . New series? Okay then, double century What's next? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 10, 2017

King Kohli. What do you say ? His consistency is difficult to match even in book cricket.#IndvBan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 9, 2017

Wao! Awesome! Virat Kohli defines consistency once again with his batting @BCCI #IndvBan https://t.co/HvdlxpALKd — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) February 10, 2017

India first team to score 600 in 3 consecutive tests; @imVkohli first to score double tons in 4 consecutive series; remarkable! Well played! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 10, 2017

Congrats, @imvkohli! 1st batsman ever to score 4 200s in 4 successive test series! An ambassador for young & energetic new India! #IndvBan — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) February 10, 2017

There's a certain degree of inevitability associated with Kohli's batting at the moment. #IndvBan — Isa Guha (@isaguha) February 10, 2017

God while writing @imVkohli 's script : Day 1: century , Ctrl + C,

Day 2: Ctrl + V

.

.

.

. Day N :Ctrl + V#Viratkohli — Saiyam Arora (@politicklyarora) February 10, 2017

#ViratKohli YOU ARE AWESOME

CONGRATS for ur double century

He is ruling the cricket like a Boss by his wonderful game n captaincy — Shruti (@proud_2beIndian) February 10, 2017

Virat Kohli first batsman in Test history to register double centuries in four successive series!#IndvBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 10, 2017

It seems line the whole world is dumb-struck with the super-human performance of this Indian batsman who is breaking records after records. With still one more inning to go in this match Kohli's fans are waiting to see another feat from him, but only if Bangladesh manages to match-up India's first innings total of 687 runs.