IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli's record-breaking double century - Here's how Twitter reacted!

Kohli, scored fourth double-hundred of his career, becoming the first batsman to score 4 200s in consecutive series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 15:36
New Delhi: India continued their dominance over Bangladesh on Day 2, with skipper Virat Kohli leading from the front. The second day's play saw Kohli yet again proving everyone why he's the best batsman around.

Kohli, scoring fourth double-hundred of his career, made 204 runs off 246 balls with 24 fours. The achievement also helped him go past cricketing greats like Sir Don Bradman, and Rahul Dravid and become the first player ever to score score 4 200s in consecutive series. (IND vs BAN - LIVE Blog | Scorecard)

On the other side, Bangladesh had no answer to Kohli's brilliance, and to be honest no country yet has any answer for this great batsman, especially in sub-continent conditions. The visitors seemed helpless in front of his class and technique, using which he continued punishing the bowlers.

Here's how twitter reacted to King- Kohli's fourth double century:-

It seems line the whole world is dumb-struck with the super-human performance of this Indian batsman who is breaking records after records. With still one more inning to go in this match Kohli's fans are waiting to see another feat from him, but only if Bangladesh manages to match-up India's first innings total of 687 runs.

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 15:19

