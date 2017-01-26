IND vs ENG, 1st T20I - As it happened..

Kanpur: After winning the three-match ODI series 2-1, Virat Kohli's men will take on England in a three-match T20I series. The first match of the series will be played at Green Park stadium. (India vs England - Full Coverage)

Over 18.1 | Score 148/3 | ( Joe Root 46*, Ben Stokes 2* )

It's over for India. The visitors have won the match with 7 wickets thereby taking a lead in the three-match series.

Over 16 | Score 129/3 | ( Joe Root 31*, Ben Stokes 1* )

From here, it looks like a cake walk for team England as India have failed to strike further. The visitors require 28 runs to win the match.

Over 13 | Score 103/2| ( Joe Root 24*, Eoin Morgan 33* )

Root and Morgan have taken the partnership to over 60 runs and it looks like the visitors are on the track to victory as there is no pressure on the batsmen who have till now ravaged the Indian bowling attack.

Over 11 | Score 82/2| ( Joe Root 14*, Eoin Morgan 22* )

Both the batsmen look solid and it seems like they will take their team to victory.

Over 9 | Score 64/2| ( Joe Root 8*, Eoin Morgan 14* )

Root and Morgan look steady after two early jolts. England are slowly moving towards the target and it seems like they will achieve it if they follow the same pace.

Over 6 | Score 48/2| ( Joe Root 4*, Eoin Morgan 2* )

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan are the two new players on the crease. Chahal managed to break the English swift chase by striking twice.

Over 4 | Score 43/2| ( Joe Root 1*, Eoin Morgan 0* )

Yuzvendra Chahal has given India couple of breakthroughs in the over sending back Roy (19) and Billings (22). This has put an end to the hard-hitting these guys started off with.

JJ Roy b Chahal 19 (11b 0x4 2x6) SR: 172.72, SW Billings b Chahal 22 (10b 3x4 1x6) SR: 220.00

Over 3 | Score 36/0 | ( Billings 22*, Roy 13*)

Sam Billings and Jason Roy have started the proceedings for visitors with a brisk start. At the end of 3 overs, England are balanced at 36 runs

Over 20 | Score 147/7 | ( MS Dhoni 34*, Jasprit Bumrah 0* )

Dhoni has managed to strike two boundaries in the last over after a gap of three overs. These fours should have come a couple of overs earlier. Meanwhile, Rasool was run out in this over as he was halfway down when Dhoni hammered a drive. India have finished the innings at 147 for 7.

Parvez Rasool run out 5 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 83.33

Over 19 | Score 135/6 | ( MS Dhoni 24*, Parvez Rasool 5* )

India have just have managed to add 7 runs in this over bowled by Mills.

Over 18 | Score 128/6 | ( MS Dhoni 19*, Parvez Rasool 3* )

It looks like MS Dhoni is the last hope left for India. Lets see what he can do with just two overs remaining.

Over 17 | Score 122/6 | ( MS Dhoni 15*, Parvez Rasool 2* )

This time Mills has given England a breakthrough by sending Hardik Pandya for 9. India are down with 6 wickets and have not been able to captilise on the start.

Over 16 | Score 117/5 | ( MS Dhoni 12*, Hardik Pandya 9*)

English bowlers seem to have demolished the Indian batting line-up striking three wickets in quick succession. Dhoni and Pandya are on the crease for India trying hard to revive the innings which saw the hosts off to a breeze in the beginning.

Over 14 | Score 103/5 | ( MS Dhoni 7*, Hardik Pandya 4*)

India are tottering at 103 for 5 as Moeen Ali has striked twice sending back Manish Pandey for 3, Hardik Pandya is the new man in for the hosts.

MK Pandey lbw b Ali 3 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 60.00

Over 13 | Score 98/4 | ( MS Dhoni 6* Manish Pandey 2*)

Ben Stokes has given India another blow by dismissing Suresh Raina for 34. India now tottering at 98 for 4 with Manish Pandey the new man in at the crease.

SK Raina b Stokes 34 (23b 4x4 1x6) SR: 147.82

Over 11 | Score 82/3 | ( Suresh Raina 25*, MS Dhoni 1*)

Plunkett has managed to send Yuvraj Singh back to the pavilion with a short of a length delivery for 12. Hosts are struggling at 82/3 with MS Dhoni the new man in.

Yuvraj Singh c Rashid b Plunkett 12 (13b 1x4 0x6) SR: 92.30

Over 10 | Score 75/2 | ( Yuvraj Singh 12*, Suresh Raina 20*)

Yuvraj Sigh is off to a flyer with 12 runs which includes a boundary. Raina too hit Stokes for a four taking his score to 20.

Over 8 | Score 58/2 | ( Yuvraj Singh 2*, Suresh Raina 14*)

Moeen Ali gave India their second blow in form of Virat Kohli who was caught by Morgan for 29.

V Kohli c Morgan b Ali 29 (26b 4x4 0x6) SR: 111.53

Over 7 | Score 55/1 | ( Kohli 29*, Suresh Raina 13*)

Raina is looking swift as he has already smashed couple of fours. The visitors are off to a breezy start.

Over 5 | Score 36/1 | ( Kohli 24*, Suresh Raina 1*)

Chris Jordan has striked for the visitors by sending Lokesh Rahul to the pavilion for 8. The new man in Suresh Raina has opened his account with a single. Jordan just gave 3 runs in the over.

Over 4 | Score 33/0 | ( Kohli 22*, Rahul 8*)

Liam Plunkett​ has been hit for 11 runs in his first over. Kohli smashed two fours effortlessly taking the score up to 33.

Over 2 | Score 15/0 | ( Kohli 10*, Rahul 4*)

Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul have started the proceedings for India. Kohli looks solid as he already smashed two balls to the boundary. At the end of 2 overs India are looking good at 15 runs.

India playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing XI: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid

TOSS: Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Batsmen from both teams would be high on confidence after playing some brilliant knock in the ODI series. On the other hand, bowling will be a matter of concern for the skippers.

Having pocketed the One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1, the Kohli-led hosts will be aiming to make the most of their limited overs experience, as the T20I rubber is the last before the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy from June 1.

In between, India will be playing a one-off Test against Bangladesh before the four-match gruelling Test series against the visiting Australians next month.

Following that, will be the Indian Premier League (IPL) from April 3 to May 26, which will leave the national team very little time to regroup for the Champions Trophy in England.

The T20I series will also provide players, including the 30-year-old Raina and 37-year-old Nehra, a great opportunity to stake their claim for a berth in the 50-over side.

Both Nehra and Raina have been out of the national side since the ICC World T20 in March last year and will be eying the upcoming T20Is against England to stage a comeback.

On the other hand, England, after pipping India by five runs in the third ODI and avoiding a whitewash, will be aiming to finish their dismal tour on a winning note. The visitors had earlier lost the five-match Test rubber 0-4.

The visitors have added more firepower in their bowling with the addition of right-armer Chris Jordan and left-arm quick Tymal Mills.

The English side will once again bank on their top order, comprising the likes of Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali to post a competitive total on the board.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has been a revelation with both the bat and the ball in the ODIs and England will hope he repeats his feats in the shortest version.

In the bowling department, leg spinner Adil Rashid and Ali will be Morgan`s go-to bowlers in the middle overs while Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball will be the first choice pacers apart from Jordan and Mills.

Here is all you need to know about the match:

LIKELY XIs

INDIA: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Amit Mishra, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah

ENGLAND: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jake Ball

Date: January 26, 2017 (Thursday)

Time: 14:30 PM IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur