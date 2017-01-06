IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli named captain, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ashish Nehra reacalled
The MSK Prasad-led selection committee on Friday announced India's 15-man squad for upcoming limited-overs series against England.
The MSK Prasad-led selection committee on Friday announced India's 15-man squad for upcoming limited-overs series against England.
Expectedly, after MS Dhoni stepped down as the limited-overs captain on Wednesday, Virat Kohli was named the new captain for the ODI as well as the T20I team. The selectors also recalled Yuvraj Singh in both the squads.
The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) confirmed the news through their official account on Twitter.
The Indian board confirmed the news in a series of tweets:
NEWS ALERT: @imVkohli to lead the 15 member squad for ODIs and T20Is against England #INDvENG
Team for 3 ODIs: Virat (C), MSD (wk), Rahul, Shikhar, Manish, Kedar, Yuvraj, Ajinkya, Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Mishra, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Umesh
Team for 3 T20Is: Virat (Capt), MSD (wk), Mandeep, Rahul, Yuvraj, Raina, Rishabh, Pandya, Ashwin,Jadeja,Chahal,Manish, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Nehra
Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra were two other names who made a comeback in the limited-overs teams.
Keeping in mind the good show of youngsters, the selectors also included rising wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant in the T20I squad.
