By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 18:21
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli named captain, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ashish Nehra recalled

New Delhi: The MSK Prasad-led selection committee on Friday announced India's 15-man squad for upcoming limited-overs series against England.

Expectedly, after MS Dhoni stepped down as the limited-overs captain on Wednesday, Virat Kohli was named the new captain for the ODI as well as the T20I team. The selectors also recalled Yuvraj Singh in both the squads.

The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) confirmed the news through their official account on Twitter.

The Indian board confirmed the news in a series of tweets:

Team for 3 ODIs: Virat (C), MSD (wk), Rahul, Shikhar, Manish, Kedar, Yuvraj, Ajinkya, Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Mishra, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Umesh

Team for 3 T20Is: Virat (Capt), MSD (wk), Mandeep, Rahul, Yuvraj, Raina, Rishabh, Pandya, Ashwin,Jadeja,Chahal,Manish, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Nehra

Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra were two other names who made a comeback in the limited-overs teams.

Keeping in mind the good show of youngsters, the selectors also included rising wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant in the T20I squad.

First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 16:30

