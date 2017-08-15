Independence Day is more special because it is also my father's birthday, says Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has just too many reasons to celebrate India's 71st Independence day, and with one being their historic 3-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka, yesterday. However, the Indian skipper finds the day more special because his father's birthday falls on the very same day.

Early in the evening, Virat took to Twitter to share a video on how he feels to be an Indian and why is the day special to him. Along with it came a tweet where he wished his Indian fans a Happy Independence Day.

"I want to wish you all a very happy Independence Day. My heart is filled with the pride of being an Indian every day but this particular day enhances that feeling to a whole different level," he said.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day. It's more special for me since it's my Father's B'day also. #IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/ab01WBdu8i — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2017

He then added, "It's also a special day for me for more than one reason. It's also my father's birthday so the day also used to be a very special one for me and my family."

The 28-year-old then went on to share his fondest childhood memory of this day. "My fondest memories of this particular day are of course flying kites with friends and family when I was a kid in Delhi and really enjoying the day seeing the Indian flag wave everywhere you look," he shared.

"So really enjoy the day, fill your heart with the pride of being an Indian and always keep that feeling alive. Jai Hind!," Kohli concluded.

Earlier, in the morning, Kohli, along with the rest of the team and support members hoisted the Indian flag in Sri Lanka to celebrate India's 70 years of Independence.

The team will next play a three-match ODI series and a one-off T20I against the Islanders. The first ODI is on August 20 at Dambulla.