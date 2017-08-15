close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Independence Day is more special because it is also my father's birthday, says Virat Kohli

Earlier, in the morning, Kohli, along with the rest of the team and support members hoisted the Indian flag in Sri Lanka to celebrate India's 70 years of Independence.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 19:56
Independence Day is more special because it is also my father&#039;s birthday, says Virat Kohli
PTI

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has just too many reasons to celebrate India's 71st Independence day, and with one being their historic 3-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka, yesterday. However, the Indian skipper finds the day more special because his father's birthday falls on the very same day.

Early in the evening, Virat took to Twitter to share a video on how he feels to be an Indian and why is the day special to him. Along with it came a tweet where he wished his Indian fans a Happy Independence Day.

"I want to wish you all a very happy Independence Day. My heart is filled with the pride of being an Indian every day but this particular day enhances that feeling to a whole different level," he said.

He then added, "It's also a special day for me for more than one reason. It's also my father's birthday so the day also used to be a very special one for me and my family."

The 28-year-old then went on to share his fondest childhood memory of this day. "My fondest memories of this particular day are of course flying kites with friends and family when I was a kid in Delhi and really enjoying the day seeing the Indian flag wave everywhere you look," he shared.

"So really enjoy the day, fill your heart with the pride of being an Indian and always keep that feeling alive. Jai Hind!," Kohli concluded.

Earlier, in the morning, Kohli, along with the rest of the team and support members hoisted the Indian flag in Sri Lanka to celebrate India's 70 years of Independence.

The team will next play a three-match ODI series and a one-off T20I against the Islanders. The first ODI is on August 20 at Dambulla.  

TAGS

Happy Independence DayIndependence DayVirat KohliIndia vs Sri Lankacricket news

From Zee News

Gianluigi Buffon, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo shortlisted for UEFA Player of the year
Football

Gianluigi Buffon, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo shortlist...

If MS Dhoni is not delivering, we will have to look at alternatives, says chairman of selectors MSK Prasad
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

If MS Dhoni is not delivering, we will have to look at alte...

WWE legend Ric Flair recovering after surgery for undisclosed issue
Other Sports

WWE legend Ric Flair recovering after surgery for undisclos...

UEFA Champions League, 1st play-off round: Hoffenheim vs Liverpool – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST, Venue
Football

UEFA Champions League, 1st play-off round: Hoffenheim vs Li...

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul achieve career-best rankings
cricket

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul achieve career-best rankings

Ramkumar Ramanathan enters second round of Cincinnati Open
Tennis

Ramkumar Ramanathan enters second round of Cincinnati Open

Indian men’s hockey team wins away series in Holland
Other Sports

Indian men’s hockey team wins away series in Holland

WATCH: On Independence Day, Indian cricket team hoists national flag in Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: On Independence Day, Indian cricket team hoists nati...

Sterner tests await Virat Kohli’s men as they close in on special record
cricket

Sterner tests await Virat Kohli’s men as they close in on s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video