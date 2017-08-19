close
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 00:18
India-Australia ODI tickets at Eden Gardens to cost more after GST impose
Courtesy: PTI

Kolkata: The prices of the tickets of the One-day match between India and Australia, to be held here next month, will be costlier as 28 per cent GST has been imposed as per government regulation.

The minimum price of the ticket was today increased from Rs. 500 to Rs. 650 after applying 28 per cent GST. Likewise, other tickets would cost Rs. 1300 and Rs. 1900, up from Rs 1000 and Rs. 1500 respectively.

"Ticket prices have remained the same, just the GST has been added," Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB's) president Sourav Ganguly said after its working committee meeting today.

The Eden Gardens will host one of the ODIs of the five- match India-Australia series, tentatively on September 21.

Kolkata will host a Test during Sri Lanka's tour to India in November. However, GST will not have any effect on the ticket prices of the five-day game.

"Test tickets are sold on a daily basis. It's Rs. 100 tickets, so there's no GST," said Ganguly.

Meanwhile, the former India skipper said it would be tough for Australia to beat India at home, especially with their ace paceman Mitchell Starc being rested as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

"It would not be easy to beat India," said Ganguly.  

