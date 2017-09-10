India-Australia series will be played in good spirit: Steve Smith

New Delhi: The Australian cricket team has arrived in India to play a five-match ODI and a three-match T20I series. Captained by Steve Smith, the Australian team has been good both home and away while playing limited-overs cricket.

Due to the competitiveness of play, the conditions are usually taken out of consideration when both teams are playing limited-overs matches and this will make the upcoming battle an interesting one.

Talking on the India-Australia series, ANI quoted Smith to be saying, "This is gonna be a tough tour. India have been playing some good cricket for a while now and they had a very successful tour of Sri Lanka. So, it's going to be a good challenge for this (Australia) group. We are excited about it."

The skipper further said, "It's a completely different format to Test cricket. I think Axar Patel has done pretty well. (Yuzvendra) Chahal is there in the squad and Kuldeep Yadav who is a good bowler. So, they certainly have got some really good spin options. We have got to play them well throughout the series."

On the needle between the two teams, Smith said, "I think it will be played in good spirit. It's always a hard contest playing in India. We are excited by the challenge of playing over here."