India B beat Vijay Hazare champions Karnataka to lift Deodhar Trophy

Dharamsala: A combined batting effort helped India B beat Karnataka by six wickets in the Deodhar Trophy final at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday.

Chasing 279/8, India B got off to a flying start as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (69) forged an 84-run partnership before Gaikwad was dismissed.

G.H. Vihari (21), skipper Shreyas Iyer (61) and Manoj Tiwary (59) also contributed handsomely to the cause and India B chased down the target in 48.2 overs.

For Karnataka, Shreyas Gopal took two wickets for 55 runs.

Earlier, opting to bat, Ravikumar Samarth (107) and middle-order batsmen C.M. Gautam (76) helped Karnataka score 279/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Gopal also contributed towards the end of the innings. He played 22 balls and scored a crucial 38 runs which included four boundaries and one six.

For India BK Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets, while Umesh Yadav scalped two.

Brief scores: Karnataka 279/8 (Ravikumar Samarth 107, C.M. Gautam 76; K Khaleel Ahmed 3/49) against India B 281/4 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 69, Manoj Tiwary 59 not out; Shreyas Gopal 2/55).