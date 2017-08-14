India beat Sri Lanka by innings and 171 runs in 3rd Test, complete historic 3-0 clean sweep

New Delhi: India defeat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs inside three days in the third and final test to complete a historic 3-0 series whitewash at the Pallekle stadium on Monday. (IND vs SL - As it happened | Full Coverage)

The hosts were all out for 181 in their second innings after made to follow on. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 135 on Sunday after India posted 487 in their first innings.

For India, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed four wickets and pacer Mohammad Shami three.

Earlier, India won the first match by 304 runs and then thrashed the hosts by an innings and 53 runs in the second match. India had won both in Galle and Colombo inside four days.

It was a thorough professional performance from India throughout the match and they looked likely to wrap-up the Test inside three days after Mohammed Shami took two early wickets to leave the hosts reeling at 82-4 by lunch while following-on.

With India leading by 270 runs, Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal on (36)nd Angelo Mathews (35) put on a 65-run sand for the 5th wicket to give themselves slender hopes for surviving for another day.

The hosts' most experienced batting duo put all their defences in place as runs trickled in for the hosts, who started the day on 19-1, at just about two an over. But they couldn't last lost in the second session of Day 3 after Kuldeep returned to send Chandimal packing, while Mathews soon followed his captains' footsteps, becoming Ashwin's second victim of the day.

Niroshan Dickwella (41), was Sri Lanka's top run-getter, while Dilruwan Perera and Lakshan Sandakan couldn't get into double figures before being sent back to pavilion by the Indians, who successfuly completed their first overseas clean sweep in a series of 3 matches or more.

Earlier in the first innings, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 135 in response to India`s 487 in the first innings as the world`s top side took control of the Test on day two.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya`s maiden Test century and four wickets by spinner Kuldeep Yadav have the visitors on track to claim their first-ever overseas whitewash in a three-Test series.