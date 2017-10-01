close
India finish Australia series as No 1 ODI side

 India won in Chennai, then in Kolkata, followed by a ravishing victory in Indore which took them atop. But the touring Australian side crumbled down their hope to strengthen their position atop as they suffered a heavy defeat in Bengaluru to slip only by decimal points to No.2.

By Aratrick Mondal | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 21:18
IANS

New Delhi: In a cat-and-mouse race between India and South Africa for the top spot in the ICC ODI Team Rankings, the Men in Blue finally finish atop on the list with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Australia in fifth and final ODI match in Nagpur, on Sunday.

Well, that was the condition for India to claim the top spot on the ICC Team rankings in the ODI circuit – have to finish the series against Australia 4-1 or better. And they did it. They won in Chennai, then in Kolkata, followed by a ravishing victory in Indore which took them atop. But the touring Australian side crumbled down their hope to strengthen their position atop as they suffered a heavy defeat in Bengaluru to slip only by decimal points to No.2.

And now with a seven-wicket win in Nagpur riding on a record-scripting innings by the vice-captain Rohit Sharma, India finished off the series 4-1 to their name. Ergo, they once again overhauled South Africa, to climb to No.1 spot in the ICC ODI Team Rankings.

Team India now have ratings of 120, one above South Africa; while Australia, who too stood the chance to bag top honour slipped in terms of ratings and now stand just on mere decimal points above fourth-placed England.

Rank    Team            Points

  1. India              120
  2. South Africa    119
  3. Australia         114
  4. England          114
  5. New Zealand   111
  6. Pakistan           95
  7. Bangladesh      94
  8. Sri Lanka         86
  9. West Indies     77
  10. Afghanistan     54
  11. Zimbabwe       52
  12. Ireland           41

But, there is a bit of concern news for the Indian cricket fans. The cat-and-mouse race will continue between the top two teams. Both India and South Africa have a three-match ODI series lined up in mid-October. India will face New Zealand at home while South Africa will lock horns with Bangladesh. Virat Kohli's men will have to win all three of them to continue their dominance atop, keeping in mind that the Proteas side are high favourites against their Asian opponent.  

