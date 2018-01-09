India in South Africa: I will be up and running in six weeks, says Dale Steyn

Cape Town: Unruffled by yet another injury breakdown, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn says he is hoping to be up and running in the next six weeks after recovering from the muscle tear in his left heel that has ruled him out of the ongoing Test series against India.

“I’m on the crutches because I’ve got a no bearing weight on the leg for a while, at least two weeks, which makes it seem worse than it actually is,” Steyn told Sony ESPN, the official broadcaster of the series, on Monday.

“But it’s right underneath the heel, so it’s extremely sore to stand on or step on. And as you know, as fast bowlers we land on that front foot pretty often. So I’m going to have to give it time to recover - six weeks, and I’ll be up and running again,” he said.

The 34-year-old was, ironically, making a comeback from an injury-forced sabbatical in the ongoing series but it was cut short on the second day of the opening Test when he landed awkwardly while bowling. South Africa won the match by 72 runs yesterday.

Speaking of his injury, Steyn said he isn’t too bogged down by it given that he has gone through worse in his career.

The pacer said he is hoping to be fit for the home Test series against Australia in March-April.

“Yeah, that (getting ready for the Australia series) is the plan. Next two weeks, nothing on my feet. Stay off my feet. After that, I’ll start walking around, and in about four weeks, I’ll start running and then look to start practicing again in six weeks.

“That’s a long time. I spent a whole year out, so when someone says to me six weeks, it doesn’t sound too bad,” he said with a laugh.

Steyn said a shoulder injury would have been a bigger blow to him.

“But this is a cricket injury, it’s like a batter getting hit on the hand and breaking a finger. So I’m okay with that, just got to put it away and get on with the job,” he said.