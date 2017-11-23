India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar marries Nupur Nagar in Meerut – Video

New Delhi: Hours after Zaheer Khan's wedding to Sagarika Ghatge, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also got hitched to fiancee Nupur Nagar in Meerut on Thursday.

Photos and videos of the wedding ceremony have flooded social media. The couple got engaged last month.

The pacer, who won the Man of the Match award after the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, was released from the Indian squad after the match on Monday.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by two reception dinners on the November 26 and 30 in Bulandshahr and New Delhi Delhi respectively.

"The wedding will take place in Meerut and it will be attended by family and close friends," Bhuvneshwar's father Kiran Pal Singh had told India Times.

"But we want Bhuvneshwar’s teammates and members of the Board (BCCI) to also take part in celebrations, which is why we will have a reception in Delhi for them. We are sure everybody will attend it because the entire team will be in Delhi from November 30 for Sri Lanka series."

The Indian team will be in Delhi at the time of the reception preparing for their second Test against Sri Lanka which means Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja and others will be expected.

He will miss the second Test in Nagpur, starting tomorrow (November 24).