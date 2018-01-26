India Premier League Auction 2018: When and where to watch live TV coverage, live streaming online

Some of the biggest names in world cricket will be up for grabs when the hammer comes down during the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28 ahead of the 2018 season.

The list of 578 players will include names like Ben Stokes, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Joe Root and Harbhajan Singh among others. The list of players includes 361 Indians.

There will be 16 marquee players, who are expected to be the hottest property at the auction.

The eleventh season of the IPL will be played from April 7 to May 27 this year.

Here's all you want to know about when and where to watch the auction proceedings over the weekend.

WHEN

January 27 and 28, 2018

WHERE

Bengaluru

TV BROADCAST

Live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

START TIME

0900 IST

LIVE STREAMING ONLINE

Hotstar.com

LIVE BLOG, UPDATES, ANALYSIS

Zeenews.com