India retain No.1 Test spot post MCG win over Australia

India have regained the number one spot in the year-end International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Team Rankings after taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match series against Australia.

The Virat Kohli-led side maintained their numero-uno position in the rankings with 116 points after clinching a huge 137-run win over the Tim Paine-led side in the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

England are placed second with 108 points, while New Zealand have overtaken South Africa to take third place in the rankings following a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in their two-match Test series.

New Zealand won their fourth consecutive Test series and finished the year on 107 points, two points ahead of South Africa, whom they have overtaken.

The home side, which won the second Test in Christchurch by a record 423 runs, reaped the dividends of a fourth consecutive Test series win to finish the year at 107 points.

However, fourth-placed South Africa, who lead 1-0 in an ongoing three-Test series against Pakistan, can reach 110 points and second spot by blanking the opposition.

Meanwhile, Australia have finished the year at the fifth spot in rankings with 102 points.