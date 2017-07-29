close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 15:04
India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2017: After 17th Test ton, Virat Kohli the only batsman to average over 50 in all formats

New Delhi: Virat Kohli notched up his 17th Test match century in the first Test versus Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday. The ton came during India’s second innings when the visitors were trying to build a huge lead in the Test.

Kohli scored 103 not out in the innings before declaring when the team score was 240 for three. It eventually gave Lanka a target of 550 in the final innings of the match. Apart from winning, it will be a big ask for Lanka to save the match as well considering that there is well over a day to go.

Coming back to the Indian captain, one of the most significant things to note during Kohli’s knock was that he got his Test match average back to over 50. He in fact is the only man in international cricket to have an average of over 50 in all formats of the game.

Kohli has played 58 Test matches, hitting 4603 runs and averaging 50.03. In 50-overs cricket, he has played 189 matches, making 8257 runs at an average of 54.68 and in T20Is, he has played 49 games, making 1748 runs at an average of 52.96.

It is a unique and a remarkable feat highlighting his consistency as arguably the best batsman in the world. 

