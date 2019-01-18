हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

India script history again, win first-ever bilateral ODI series in Australia

The Indian team scripted history on Friday, recording their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia, after emerging victorious by a margin of seven wickets in the third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

The visitors registered a 2-1 win in the three-match series, after making a comeback in the second and third ODI. 

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal played a key role in the victory, recording the best bowling figures by a spinner in an ODI clash in Australia.       

Chahal picked six wickets while conceding just 42 runs at the MCG, registering a dominant performance against the hosts, in a crucial clash. He also became the first spinner to pick six wickets in an ODI in Australia.  

The visitors were able to restrict their opponents to a total of just 230, following Chahal's heroics with the ball, with quality support from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, who picked two wickets apiece.

India had recently scripted history against the same opponents, following a 2-1 triumph in the four-match Test series, ending a 71-year-long wait for a Test series win in Australia

Veteran MS Dhoni, who delivered a match-winning performance in the second ODI, stepped up with a quality knock yet again following an early dismissal for the openers and skipper Virat Kohli. 

The 37-year-old cricketer scored 87 runs in 114 deliveries, stitching an unbeaten 121 run stand off 115 balls with Kedar Jadhav, as India chased down a target of 231 with four balls to spare.

Yuzvendra Chahal and MS Dhoni were named as the man of the match and man of the series respectively, as India gear up for an intense away series against New Zealand. 

India vs AustraliaYuzvendra ChahalMS DhoniKedar JadhavVirat Kohli

