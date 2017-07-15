India skipper Mithali Raj scores record-breaking sixth ODI ton - watch video

New Delhi: Mithali Raj continued her brilliant run of form as she hit 109 off 123 deliveries against New Zealand in a must-win ICC Women’s World Cup encounter in Derby on Saturday.

The Indian skipper rebuilt the innings with a 132-run stand with Harmanpreet Kaur, who also came back to form with a brilliant 60.

After Harmanpreet's fall Mithali continued to bat brilliantly and she was joined by Veda Krishnamurthy, who came out all guns blazing to smash a fifty off just 34 balls.

It was her innings that proplled India to a competitive score of 265/7 in 50 overs.

This was Mithali's sixth century and her first in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. It was her first ODI century since 2014, when she hit an unbeaten 104 against Sri Lanka in Vizag.