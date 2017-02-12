India thrash arch-rivals Pakistan by 9 wickets to win T20 Blind World Cup 2017

New Delhi: Indian cricket team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets to win T20 Blind World Cup 2017 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Having lost just one match in the tournament so far – against Pakistan in group stage – Men in Blue avenged the revenge of the loss from the rivals as well.

Indian opener Prakasha Jayaramaiah was the hero of India's innings as he remained unbeaten on 99. Ajay Kumar Reddy was the only Indian batsman to be dismissed.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 197 runs by the end of 20 overs. India chased down the stiff target with nine wickets in hand.

India, who won eight out of nine games in the tournament, booked their place in the summit showdown after crushing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their semi-final clash yesterday.

Pakistan, on the other hand, continued their unbeaten streak in the tournament, after they clinched their ninth consecutive win by beating England by 147 runs at the Karnataka State Cricket Association Ground earlier.