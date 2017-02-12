India thrash arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets to win T20 Blind World Cup 2017
Indian opener Prakasha Jayaramaiah was the hero of India's innings as he remained unbeaten on 99.
New Delhi: Indian cricket team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets to win T20 Blind World Cup 2017 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Having lost just one match in the tournament so far – against Pakistan in group stage – Men in Blue avenged the revenge of the loss from the rivals as well.
Indian opener Prakasha Jayaramaiah was the hero of India's innings as he remained unbeaten on 99. Ajay Kumar Reddy was the only Indian batsman to be dismissed.
Batting first, Pakistan scored 197 runs by the end of 20 overs. India chased down the stiff target with nine wickets in hand.
India, who won eight out of nine games in the tournament, booked their place in the summit showdown after crushing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their semi-final clash yesterday.
Pakistan, on the other hand, continued their unbeaten streak in the tournament, after they clinched their ninth consecutive win by beating England by 147 runs at the Karnataka State Cricket Association Ground earlier.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- 110-year-old man turns up to cast vote in Noida, UP
- Voters of 'Naglakothi' boycott assembly elections in UP
- Election commission authorities distribute roses to voters in Bagpat
- DNA: Meet Shawna Pandya, the third Indian-origin female space scientist
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh
- In major breakthrough, India successfully tests ballistic missile interception