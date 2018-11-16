हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

India's tour of Australia, November 2018-January 2019 - here's the complete schedule

The Indian Cricket team earned praises from all over after recently winning the series against West Indies. 

File Image

The team will now be facing the Kangaroos for three T20Is, four Test matches and three ODIs.

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli will lead the men in blue, who are scheduled for their first T20I match against Australia on November 21, 2018. 

Here is the complete schedule of India vs Australia. 

Date Match Details Time (IST)
November 21, Wednesday 1st T20I at The Gabba, Brisbane 1.20 PM
November 23, Friday 2nd T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 1.20 PM
November 25, Sunday 3rd T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 1.20 PM
December 6, Thursday - December 10, Monday 1st Test at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 5.30 AM
December 14, Friday - December 18, Tuesday 2nd Test at Perth Stadium, Perth 7.50 AM
December 26, Wednesday - December 30 Sunday 3rd Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 5.00 AM
January 3, Thursday - January 7, Monday 4th Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 5.00 AM
January 12, Saturday 1st ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 8.50 AM
January 15, Tuesday 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 8.50 AM
January 18, Friday 3rd ODI at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 8.50 AM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier announced the squad for the India team touring for Australia. 

Below is the squad for T20I against Australia: 

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit (vc), Shikhar, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish, DK, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel

Following is the team for four Test matches against Australia: 

Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shami, Ishant, Umesh, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Squad for the ODI is yet to be announced by BCCI.

